Five teens arrested after ‘snail’s pace’ pursuit in Melbourne’s north

11 hours ago
The Rumour File
Five teenagers are in custody following a police pursuit across Melbourne’s north this morning.

Police first spotted the stolen Toyota Hilux in Fitzroy at 12.30am.

They followed the car through Preston before stop sticks were deployed in Pascoe Vale South, deflating three tyres on the vehicle.

The driver continued on, followed by police with lights and sirens.

Rumour File caller, Early Wake Up Call, says the car was travelling at “a snail’s pace” and the pursuit woke up the whole neighbourhood.

Police say the car was travelling between five and 10km/h before coming to a stop on the Moreland Road off ramp.

Police arrested five teenagers — a 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — who were in the car.

Investigators allege the ute was stolen from a Thornbury address yesterday.

Press PLAY below to hear the call to the Rumour File

News
