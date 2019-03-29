FIVE TIPS: Behind the scenes in Sri Lanka with Kate Stevenson

Kate Stevenson is always working.

Even on a much-deserved break from A Moveable Feast hosting duties this month, she treated her sojourn through Sri Lanka as a research assignment for tips and insights to share with listeners.

As promised, here’s a video snapshot, and Kate’s top FIVE tips for a in exotic Sri Lanka.

1) Do a food tour

2) Go on safari

3) Get high (she’ll explain!)

4) Do a cooking class

5) Get away from it all

Click PLAY to watch the video! Scroll down for photos!