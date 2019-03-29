FIVE TIPS: Behind the scenes in Sri Lanka with Kate Stevenson
Kate Stevenson is always working.
Even on a much-deserved break from A Moveable Feast hosting duties this month, she treated her sojourn through Sri Lanka as a research assignment for tips and insights to share with listeners.
As promised, here’s a video snapshot, and Kate’s top FIVE tips for a in exotic Sri Lanka.
1) Do a food tour
2) Go on safari
3) Get high (she’ll explain!)
4) Do a cooking class
5) Get away from it all
Click PLAY to watch the video! Scroll down for photos!
Last couple of days in Sri Lanka and I reckon I’ve found the perfect spot to spend them. @ulagallabyugaescapes comprises 58 acres of bliss – wetlands, lakes, wildlife, bicycles, kayaks, and like the rest of Sri Lanka, so much wildlife! So far we’ve spent our time with monkeys, mongeese, peacocks, huge monitor lizards, horses, squirrels and a very insistent Sri Lankan grey hornbill who loves his reflection in our windows! Can’t think of a better place to farewell this phenomenal country. @ugaescapes #ulagallabyugaescapes #ugaescapes #srilanka #thirappane #culturaltriangle #instatravrl #srilankadaily