Rooftop blaze at Queen Street building reignites overnight

Image: @Andrew_Lund

A blaze that triggered the evacuation of a nine-storey building in Melbourne’s CBD on Tuesday afternoon reignited overnight.

Black smoke was first spotted billowing from the building on Queen Street, near the corner of Bourke Street just before 5pm.

Nine News reporter Andrew Lund said it looks “pretty bad”.

“There’s flames licking out from what looks to be a rooftop garden.

“It looks to me like an office building.”

Flames getting bigger pic.twitter.com/0lzmBdwazd — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) December 15, 2020

The building was evacuated, and the blaze bought under control.

But fire crews were called back to the building last night when a rooftop garden bed reignitied.

The blaze was brought under control within minutes.

