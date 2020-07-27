Flemington chaos: Dangerous home invaders on the run

Four men remain on the run following a violent home invasion at Flemington last week.

The armed men fled the Princes Street home empty-handed in the chaos but left behind a scene carnage, injuring three of the home’s seven occupants.

Police say the offenders stormed the home about 8pm on July 20.

They fled by jumping the back fence, dropping all of their loot of stolen laptops and phones before being picked up by a car on Bignell Street.

More than a week on, investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward.

Police say the offenders are described as African in appearance, aged in their 20s and armed with knives and baseball bats.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au