Flight attendant who smuggled over 2.5kg of heroin into Melbourne sentenced

A Malaysian Airlines flight attendant who smuggled more than 2.5 kilograms of heroin into Australia has been sentenced to five and a half years in jail, with a non-parole period of three years.

Fariq Aqbal Omar, 34, brought the drugs into Melbourne on board a flight from Kuala Lumpur in May 2018.

The court heard that Mr Omar was convinced to smuggle the drugs into Australia in exchange for $500.

The Malaysian national was caught by Australian Border Force officials after he was spotted at Melbourne Airport with bulges showing through his pants and vest.

He had no prior convictions.