Flight Centre chief admits it’s ‘inevitable’ Australians will die once borders re-open

The CEO of Flight Centre says it’s “inevitable” some Australians will die from COVID-19 once our international borders re-open to the world.

But he says we can’t hide from the coronavirus forever.

Virgin chief Jayne Hrdlicka caused a stir when she said “some people may die” but Australia needed to re-open as soon as vaccination levels were high enough.

Graham Turner agreed.

“I’m not saying rush it, but this disease is going to be endemic in our society and we’re going to have to live with it and if you’re vaccinated you’ll be OK,” he said.

Mr Turner said a vaccination passport would “definitely” be a requirement of travelling overseas.

“It will have to happen,” he said.

