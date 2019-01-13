Major delays at Melbourne Airport after fire alarm goes off in air traffic control tower

Air traffic controllers at Melbourne Airport have returned to their desks after a fire alarm went off in the tower this morning, prompting an evacuation.

The evacuation occurred just after 9am, forcing all inbound flights to enter a “holding pattern” unable to land.

Staff were able to enter the tower again just before 10am, but many flights have been delayed from taking off and passengers waiting for inbound aircraft are experiencing lengthy delays.

Grant Smith, spokesperson at the airport, told Tony Jones they are working through the backlog now.

“Flights were affected, both inbound and departing,” he said.

“We’re now working through the schedule to get everyone back on time.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Craig said he was sitting on a plane bound for Brisbane, which has been unable to take off.

“The captain came over and said the traffic tower had been evacuated,” Craig said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

@3AW693 @3AWNeilMitchell delays at @Melair due to fire alarm in control tower. No flights leaving. Currently on plane sitting at gate. — Frost Global (@frostglobal) January 13, 2019

Thanks, you’re right – my kids are stuck waiting for their inbound aircraft to arrive so are delayed. What’s best way to get an update whenever it reopens? — Dugald Holmes (@dugald3) January 13, 2019