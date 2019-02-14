Flinders St closed after trucks drives ‘straight over the top’ of luxury car

The driver of a luxury car has been lucky to escape after their vehicle was crushed by a transporter in the CBD this morning.

It’s believed the Mercedes-Benz tried to turn left on the corner of Flinders St and Exhibition St while the truck was also attempting to turn left.

The sedan’s windows were smashed out as a result of the crash.

The incident prompted VicRoads to issue a reminder: “Do not overtake a turning vehicle,” they tweeted.

Flinders St was closed for the short time for in-bound traffic.

A witness told Neil Mitchell the truck had “driven straight over the top” of the Mercedes-Benz.

