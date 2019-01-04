Flinders Street security upgrades “absolutely” will make the city safer, according to emergency consultant

Multiple security upgrades are coming to Flinders Street Station, including the installation of an eight-metre exterior barrier.

It comes as the state government look to put more permanent safety measures in place to replace the current temporary structures.

Emergency management consultant Russell Boon said these new upgrades would “absolutely” make the city safer.

“All of this falls in line with making Melbourne a more welcoming yet safer city,” he said.

“I would like to see the (bollards) not requiring decoration but to be built as aesthetically in the first place.”

