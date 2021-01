Wild weather has caused holiday season chaos on Victoria’s south west coast.

Lorne has received more than 119 millimetres of rain since Sunday night, Mount Sabine 194mm.

The Cumberland River Holiday Park was inundated with flood water, with up to 15 cars becoming trapped.

Sweet Dreams sent a picture to The Rumour File.

Holidaymakers scrambled to get their waterlogged tents and belonging to higher ground.

Picture: Supplied.