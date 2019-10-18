3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Flu season is disappearing — it’..

Flu season is disappearing — it’s worse than that

1 hour ago
Ross and John

Experts are warning the flu season is not over.

In fact, the concept of a flu season is becoming a misnomer as influenza cases spike year-round.

The horror winter, which saw more than 65,000 confirmed cases, is being blamed for the Royal Children’s Hospital running $20 million over budget.

The hospital’s associate professor, Nigel Crawford, says the virus is still out there, midway through spring.

“We actually don’t see the flu disappear as much as we used to — even over January and February we still see flu cases,” he told Ross and John.

“This year in April and May we saw a high number of cases.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332