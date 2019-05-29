Flu vaccine shortage hits as unprecedented number of Australians get immunised

Pharmacies across the country are running out of flu vaccines, as an unprecedented number of Australians get immunised against the disease.

Mario Tascone, director of Chemist Warehouse, said stocks of the vaccine are very low.

“We’re spread pretty thin across the country for our vaccines,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Chemist Warehouse, which has more than 300 stores across the country, has just 5000 flu vaccines left.

Stocks are expected to be replenished next week.

“The health minister announced yesterday that he’s got his hands on another 400,000 doses which are coming into the country on the weekend,” Mr Tascone said.

He told 3AW Breakfast demand for flu vaccines has been much higher than usual this year.

“Last week’s news stories about epidemic flu and all of that has just got everyone on the hop.”