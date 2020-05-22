3AW
Flying object lights up night sky near Ballarat!

3 hours ago
There’s been a dramatic light show in regional Victoria on Friday night, with a flying object lighting up the sky.

It’s likely it was “space junk” re-entering the atmosphere.

3AW Drive was sent incredible vision of the bright light.

It was reportedly seen from Ballarat to Colac.

Click PLAY below to see it!

