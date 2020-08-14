Food supply chain being hampered by bureaucrats running state border closures

Farmers say Victoria could soon be struggling with bread, pasta, noodles, flour and possibly even beer if bureaucrats continue to hamper the efforts of farmers who need to cross state borders.

Maddi Reading, from the West Wimmera, told Neil Mitchell those providing exemptions simply didn’t understand why and what some farmers do.

“My problem is that people don’t understand what we do and why we do it,” she told Neil.

“And they don’t care to understand, or educate themselves.”

And Maddi’s example wasn’t the only one.

