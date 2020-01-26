Foot-a-scray! Vandal gets ‘A+’ for creative addition to sign in Melbourne’s west

The Rumour File

A creative vandal has been awarded an ‘A’ for effort, after a making a humorous addition to a sign in Melbourne’s west.

A small letter ‘A’ has been added to a sign at Footscray Park on Smithfield Road, so the sign now reads ‘Footascray’.

“I know one famous local businessman who will be quite chuffed!,” the Rumour File caller who spotted the sign said.