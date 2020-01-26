3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Foot-a-scray! Vandal gets ‘A+’ for..

Foot-a-scray! Vandal gets ‘A+’ for creative addition to sign in Melbourne’s west

4 hours ago
The Rumour File

The Rumour File

A creative vandal has been awarded an ‘A’ for effort, after a making a humorous addition to a sign in Melbourne’s west.

A small letter ‘A’ has been added to a sign at Footscray Park on Smithfield Road, so the sign now reads ‘Footascray’.

“I know one famous local businessman who will be quite chuffed!,” the Rumour File caller who spotted the sign said.

Melbourne’s furniture king Franco Cozzo to be immortalised in film

 

The Rumour File
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.