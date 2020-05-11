3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Footage released in search for..

Footage released in search for tram sex creep

8 hours ago
LATEST NEWS

Footage has been released of a man wanted over a brazen sexual assault on a Melbourne tram last month.

The alleged victim, 20, has told police a man sat next to her and started a conversation as their tram travelled between Preston and Bundoora about 4pm on April 9.

But the conversation turned sinister when then man exposed himself and performed a lewd act.

The woman shouted and approached the tram driver before the man left the tram at Plenty Road in Bundoora.

Investigators have released an image (above) of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is perceived to be Caucasian, with dark brown hair and a beard, medium build, approximately 175cm tall and aged 20-25 years old.

He was wearing a dark long sleeve top, pink shorts, a light-coloured baseball cap and black and white shoes.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who might have been on the tram, or who recognises the man, to come forward and speak with them.

LATEST NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.