Footy brawl: Fists fly, teen arrested in the MCG stands

The 2019 footy season has started with one of the AFL’s big issues of last season: Footy crowd violence.

A teenager was arrested after a vicious brawl broke out at the at the end of last night’s AFL season opener between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG.

Parents rushed to get their children out of the area when the fight broke out in the stands after the siren in the

One of the men involved, from Eltham, has been fined $322 for riotous behaviour.

The victims have told police they do not wish to take the matter further.