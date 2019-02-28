Advertisement
Footy card flip reveals leaves Auskicker disappointed
Devil In The Detail told The Rumour File her son’s Auskick pack for 2019 arrived on Thursday, fresh with a pack of footy cards.
One problem…
One of those cards was “Super Dee” which turned into Jesse Hogan.
Hogan, of course, now plays for Fremantle.
We suspect last year’s cards may have been included in the Auskick pack.
