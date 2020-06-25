Footy legend John Kennedy Snr dies, aged 91

Australian rules legend John Kennedy Snr has died, aged 91.

Hawthorn Football Club released a statement on behalf of his family confirming he died peacefully this morning.

The three-time Hawks premiership coach was elevated to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Kennedy played 164 games for the Hawks from 1950-59, serving five years as captain and winning four best and fairest awards.

But it was as a coach that he left his greatest mark, leading Hawthorn to three premierships in 14 years, as well as another five years as coach at North Melbourne.

Perhaps his most iconic moment came in a losing grand final when Kennedy was filmed imploring his players to “do something” at half-time of the 1975 finale.

Hawthorn great Don Scott, who played in two premierships under Kennedy’s coaching, mourned his passing on 3AW.

“He never stifled individualism – never,” the often-eccentric Scott said.

Ross and John spoke to Kennedy’s son, John Jnr, about his dad’s elevation to official Legend status earlier this month

