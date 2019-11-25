FOR AND AGAINST: Manual cars have become an ‘endangered species’

Manual cars are quickly becoming an ‘endangered species’, says 3AW Drive’s motoring guru, Steve Pizzati

But they still have their advantages.

Tom Elliott is a big fan of manual cars and plans on keeping one for when his daughter learns to drive in roughly 10 years time.

He asked Steve if it was worth it.

Steve said one of the main advantages of manuals now had nothing to do with driving!

“Anecdotally, there are stories of thieves not being able steal them because they don’t know how to drive them!” he said.

