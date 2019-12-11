For Cap And Country: The incredible backstory behind this cricket book

Back in 2015, Jesse Hogan and Simon Auteri started a book.

It’s called ‘For Cap And Country’ and features interviews with Australian cricketers on the enduring spirit of the Baggy Green cap.

Two weeks before the first draft was completed, Jesse, a sports writer with The Age, had a stroke.

He was only 33.

But that couldn’t stop the book from being completed.

Jesse underwent an intensive rehabilitation program and with the help of another journalist, a man named Andrew Faulkner, they were able to get the project completed.

Jesse Hogan and Simon Auteri joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Wednesday.

