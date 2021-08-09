3AW
Former AFL player vows to fulfil tattoo bet after Carlton’s shock loss

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Former Gold Coast and Carlton footballer Daniel Gorringe says he’s “learned his lesson” after he vowed to get an image of Stuart Dew tattooed on his body if the Suns beat the Blues.

And they did.

“Look, it’s been a pretty rough lockdown for me so far,” Gorringe told 3AW Breakfast on Monday.

“I’m probably the only person in Victoria right now who is OK if lockdown extends for a few days, just to delay the process.”

He’s promised to go through with the deal.

And it turns out it wasn’t the only error of judgment Gorringe has made on social media this year.

He tweeted in March he’d run down Lygon Street naked if Carlton didn’t make finals.

Gorringe also explained what sort of Dew design he was thinking of, and where he’d get it on his body.

Press PLAY below to hear from the man himself!

(Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

