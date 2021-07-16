Former AFL star explains why he’s ‘seriously considering’ politics tilt

Former AFL player Paul Dimattina has told Tom Elliott he’s “seriously considering” running for the Liberal Party against Martin Foley at the next Victorian election.

The ex-footballer has been a vocal critic of the Labor Government over the past 18 months.

He confirmed he’d had discussions with figures within the Liberal Party.

“It’s easy to be critical but if you really want to do something and make it positive, then I have contemplated running,” Mr Dimattina told 3AW Drive.

“That’s where we are at, at the moment.

“I’ve said all along that I want our state to be great again and I’m adamant we won’t be a great state under our current leadership regime.”

Press PLAY below to hear Paul Dimattina explain why he’s considering running