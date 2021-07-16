3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former AFL star explains why he’s ‘seriously considering’ politics tilt

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Former AFL star explains why he’s ‘seriously considering’ politics tilt

Former AFL player Paul Dimattina has told Tom Elliott he’s “seriously considering” running for the Liberal Party against Martin Foley at the next Victorian election.

The ex-footballer has been a vocal critic of the Labor Government over the past 18 months.

He confirmed he’d had discussions with figures within the Liberal Party.

“It’s easy to be critical but if you really want to do something and make it positive, then I have contemplated running,” Mr Dimattina told 3AW Drive.

“That’s where we are at, at the moment.

“I’ve said all along that I want our state to be great again and I’m adamant we won’t be a great state under our current leadership regime.”

Press PLAY below to hear Paul Dimattina explain why he’s considering running

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332