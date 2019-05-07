Former AFL star explains why he’s been banned from THREE golf clubs

Former AFL star Jason Akermanis admits he’ll probably give up on chasing a professional golf career after he was banned from a third club.

The three-time premiership player moved to Albury in late 2012 to coach a local football side.

He’s since tried to pursue his golf, but with one major problem.

He keeps getting banned from clubs.

“I’ve been accused of many things,” Akermanis told 3AW Mornings.

He’s no longer allowed to play at Thurgoona, Albury and Wodonga following heated confrontations with fellow players and accusations of cheating.

Akermanis says it’s taken a toll and he’ll probably move back to Brisbane at the end of the year.

“I certainly don’t enjoy it like I did after these last few years,” he said.

