3AW
  Home
  News
  • Former Australia Post CEO says..

Former Australia Post CEO says she was ‘humiliated’ by Scott Morrison

5 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has taken aim at the federal government and the organisation’s chairman during an explosive hearing in Canberra.

After top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Ms Holgate be sacked.

Today, Ms Holgate fronted a Senate inquiry slamming Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo, arguing he lied to set her up, and the Prime Minister, who she says “humiliated” her.

She says she was forced out of the job as a result of intimidation and bullying.

At the time, she defended the gifts claiming Australia Post was a “commercial organisation”, rather than taxpayer funded.

Ms Holgate argues it was a simple mistake, and doesn’t excuse the bullying from the Australia Post chairman and Prime Minister.

She says she was “humiliated by our Prime Minister for committing no offence”.

Image: Parliament of Australia

3AW Mornings
News
