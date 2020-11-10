Former Australian netball coach explains why she applied for vacant AFL role

Former Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander has told Neil Mitchell she has no issue with North Melbourne’s decision to reject her coaching application.

“I was treated very professionally,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

Alexander sparked plenty of interest on Monday when she declared she’d be applying for the role as Rhyce Shaw’s successor, despite having no coaching experience in the AFL.

She coached the Diamonds for nearly a decade.

She told Neil Mitchell that despite having not played football, she was still suited to the job and had the tactical knowledge to coach a football side.

“I’ve watched football my whole life – since I was a bald-headed baby,” she said.

“I have delivered a world class, cutting edge, winning (netball) program and we were world number one for the whole time.

“I know Australians don’t like boasting, but I’m just stating the facts. I have a very active and experienced coaching background in lots of different sports.

“I have all the requirements to lead a cultural change in the club.”

(Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images)