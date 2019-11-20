Former Australian skipper explains why The Gabba is such a fortress

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor says he was never tempted to send the opposition in to bat first at the Gabba and shared his thoughts on why the ground has been such a fortress for Australia each summer.

But Taylor, who has joined the Macquarie Sports Radio team, said Australia, which hasn’t lost a Test match in Brisbane in 20 years, could face a different challenge when the First Test against Pakistan starts tomorrow.

“Often sides come here with limited preparation and the bounce and the pace of the ball, they just have trouble getting used to,” Taylor explained on Sportsday.

“The good news is the Pakistan has just come from Perth, where they’ve played a couple of games on a quickish pitch.

“So hopefully they’re ready to play, because they’ve got some good talent in their side.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW