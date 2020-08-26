3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former chief magistrate ‘uncomfortable’ with..

Former chief magistrate ‘uncomfortable’ with controversial petition

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

A former chief magistrate has expressed concern over a petition that has named and shamed an alleged sex predator.

Thousands of people have signed it.

Dee Dee Dunleavy said she was uncomfortable with it.

Nick Papas QC agreed.

“What if, in fact, this person did not do what is said they have done,” he explained.

He said police and the justice system should be allowed do their respective jobs.

“I’m not comfortable with it, at all,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW 

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332