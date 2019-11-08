3AW
Former energy minister proposes ‘carbon tax’ for pets

39 mins ago
3aw mornings

A former state energy and resources minister has proposed a “carbon tax” for pets.

And he’s dead serious.

“They might be furry and they might be cute, but they do have a carbon footprint and an environmental cost,” Theo Theophanus told Neil Mitchell.

He said it would raise somewhere between $100 to $150 million in Victoria alone, which could be spent on carbon offset.

“Everybody wants us to address the climate issue, but they don’t want to address it personally and in their own use of resources on the planet,” Mr Theophanus said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty Images

