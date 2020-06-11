3AW
Former Essendon rookie wanted by police

6 hours ago
3aw news

Police have made a plea to the public to help find Gach Nyuon.

The former Essendon rookie is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court for armed robbery and assault-related matters.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Nyuon, 23, is known to frequent the Dandenong, Melbourne CBD, Pascoe Vale and Coburg areas.

Police have released an image of Nyuon in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Nyuon is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

