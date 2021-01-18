Former Family Court judge slams ‘nonsense’ push to double divorce wait time

A former Family Court of Australia judge has rubbished a push to make divorce more difficult in Australia.

The Australian Family Association is calling for the wait time before filing for divorce to be doubled.

The group has issued a submission to the Federal Parliament’s family law inquiry calling for couples to be required to be separated for two years before being eligible for divorce.

Former Chief Justice of the Family Court of Australia, Alasdair Nicholson, says the idea is “nonsense”.

“The only difference it would make would be to cause unnecessary difficulty to people whose relationships have broken down,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It seems to be a sort of semi-religious attempt to force people into a false position and I think it’s just unacceptable.

“It’s nonsense.”

