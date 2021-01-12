3AW
Former FBI special agent ‘concerned’ violence will erupt across the US this week

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Former FBI special agent ‘concerned’ violence will erupt across the US this week

Image: Amelia Adams/Twitter

A former FBI special agent says he’s fearful there will be more violence in the US in the next week, but he’s doesn’t think it will erupt at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It comes after a violent storming of the US Capitol last week, where five people died.

Donald Trump, who could face charges of inciting violence, has declared a 13-day emergency in Washington DC.

Former FBI special agent and security consultant, Rick Smith, said he’s not worried about Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, but he is concerned about what might happen across the country before then, especially is Mr Trump is removed from office early.

“This thing that happened last week was unprecedented,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It was inexcusable from a security standpoint, but it’s not gone away, it still exists in terms of possible violence next week.

“I’m not that concerned about the inauguration per se, because Secret Service takes care of that.

“The concern now, and there’s intelligence the FBI is getting is that there might be violence in each of the 50 states between now and the inauguration.

“I’m concerned about each of the 50 capitols and about people who want to make a mark.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

