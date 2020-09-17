Former footballer says some days he ‘literally can’t get out of bed’ due to concussion injuries

Former footballer Shaun Smith has won a historic $1.4 million payout for brain injuries sustained from repeated concussions while playing football.

Insurance company, MLC, found Smith was “totally and permanently disabled from repetitive concussions while playing”.

Shaun Smith told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, his brain injuries mean some days he “literally can’t get out of bed”.

“Some days you wake up and you’re just not right,” he said.

He says the historic payout will be life-changing for him.

“It’s going to make a massive difference,” he said.

Veteran player agent Peter Jess said Smith was “very, very lucky” he took out the policy when he was 26.

But he doesn’t think most current AFL players will be able to access similar payouts from the AFL’s main insurer, AMP.

“Unfortunately they’ve re-engineered, over time, the terms and conditions to make it almost impossible for people in Shaun’s situation to make a claim,” he told Ross and Russel.

Image: Quinn Rooney / Getty