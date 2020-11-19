3AW
Former homicide detective fumes over harrowing laneway assault

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina says every day police are being bogged down with administration and it’s not helping them do their job.

He joined 3AW Afternoons for another edition of Crime Time on Thursday.

He also slammed the recent decision to allow the man found guilty of assault but acquitted of sexual assault after he grabbed and dragged a a nurse down a Melbourne CBD laneway to walk free.

“When is the line in the sand going to be drawn by the courts,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

