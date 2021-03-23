3AW
Former Howard Government adviser wants quotas in the Liberal Party

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Former Howard Government adviser wants quotas in the Liberal Party

A former adviser in the Howard Government says she hopes the Liberal Party introduces gender quotas.

It comes on the back of more disturbing allegations of harassment and inappropriate sexual behaviour in parliament.

Fiona Menzies, CEO of Creative Partnerships Australia, said on 3AW Drive it was clear something needed to change.

“Whatever we have been doing to date just hasn’t worked,” she said.

“So I think we have to try something different.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

