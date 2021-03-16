Former Liberal Party president shares his thoughts on the failed leadership spill

Former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger says there’s undoubtedly frustration within the party right now but has backed Michael O’Brien to lead the Coalition at the next state election.

It comes after he easily held off a challenge from Brad Battin for the leadership on Tuesday.

Mr Kroger told Tom Elliott it was difficult for any opposition party to make inroads at the moment due to the pandemic, regardless of whether it was Liberal or Labor.

“People are willing governments to succeed,” Mr Kroger said.

“Michael O’Brien can’t do anything about the virus, only governments can, so people are willing governments to succeed.”

Mr Kroger predicted voters would turn to the Coalition when the next election came around in late 2022.

“After the virus issue dissipates, the vaccines are rolled out, the Victorian public are going to start concentrating on one thing and one thing only and that is the economic recovery and that’s what will mean Michael O’Brien and his colleagues will have a good chance of winning the next state election,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock