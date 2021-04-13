Former local explains why Byron Bay has become ‘unliveable’

The announcement of Netflix’s new series, Byron Baes, has caused backlash from locals.

Former Byron Bay local, Penny Leonard, told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, the town has become unliveable.

Ms Leonard is moving away after 13 years.

“We reached the tipping point,” she said.

“Things were getting really busy, traffic wise.

“It is a very different Byron to 13 years ago.

“The influencers only show one tiny aspect of living in Byron.”

