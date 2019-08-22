Former National Party leader Tim Fischer dies aged 73

Tim Fischer has died.

The former National Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister had been struggling with various forms of cancer over the past decade.

He passed away peacefully on Wednesday night.

Mr Fischer, who served in the Vietnam war in the 1960s, believed his cancer was related to being sprayed with Agent Orange during that conflict.

He is best known for his advocacy on a number of issues but, most notably, gun control.

He stared down rural constituents to help John Howard pass Australia’s tough gun laws following the Port Arthur massacre.

He was 73.