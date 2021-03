Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Hayne, 33, pleaded not guilty and denied sexually assaulting the then 26-year-old woman at her home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

A jury last year was unable to reach a verdict, forcing a mistrial.

He was found guilty by a second jury on Monday.

His sentence hearing will be on May 6.

(Picture by Getty Images)