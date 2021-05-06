3AW
Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne jailed over sexual assault

3 hours ago
Article image for Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne jailed over sexual assault

Jarryd Hayne has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman.

The former NRL star was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail on Thursday.

He must serve a minimum of three years and eight months before being eligible for parole.

Hayne was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after meeting up with the woman on the night of the NRL grand final in September 2018.

Hayne has always maintained the sex was consensual and has already flagged an appeal.

(Photo by Peter Lorimer/Getty Images)

News
