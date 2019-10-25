Former opposition leader calls for faster freeways

Former Liberal Party leader Matthew Guy wants speed limits raised on Victoria’s major freeways.

He said there was no reason the limit shouldn’t be as much as 130km/h on motorways like the Hume.

“Our roads are built for 130,” he said.

“I’m not talking about secondary roads.

“I’m talking about roads that could handle it.”

He said it was unlikely to become Liberal policy.

“I just want to express a point of view,” Mr Guy said.

