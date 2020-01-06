3AW
Former police chief to head up Victorian bushfire recovery agency

1 hour ago
3aw drive

Premier Daniel Andrews says recovery from the current bushfire crisis will take years and he intends to hold the prime minister to his promise to provide everything Victoria needs.

Mr Andrews made the comments as he announced a new permanent bushfire recovery agency for Victoria, saying we have to expect bad fires will become the norm.

Former police chief Ken Lay will chair the body, which Mr Andrews says will have an initial $50 million to start recovery efforts.

Mr Lay spoke with 3AW Drive on Monday.

3aw drive
News
