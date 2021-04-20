Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd while trying to arrest him.
The former American police officer was found guilty on all three charges by a jury a short time ago.
Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, sparked worldwide protests about police brutality and racial injustice.
Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
He faces up to 40 years behind bars.
(Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)