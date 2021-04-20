3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former police officer Derek Chauvin..

Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

3 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd while trying to arrest him.

The former American police officer was found guilty on all three charges by a jury a short time ago.

Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, sparked worldwide protests about police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He faces up to 40 years behind bars.

(Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332