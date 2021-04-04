Former politician lifts lid on sexism on Spring Street

A former Victorian minister who spent more than a decade in parliament has lifted the lid on the culture at Spring Street, saying sexism and bullying in politics is far from isolated to Canberra.

Ex-Liberal MP Heidi Victoria, who was the member for Bayswater from 2006 to 2018, told 3AW she was the regular target of sexism in parliament, alleging one disturbing incident where a “very drunk” Labor MP “kept staring” at her during a post-dinner parliamentary sitting.

He then told her she was “beautiful” while slurring his words.

“It was so creepy, and so revolting,” she said on 3AW’s Sunday Morning program.

“I was very, very uncomfortable.”

Ms Victoria said many politicians believed the rules “didn’t apply” to them.

“So many members of parliament believe they are above the law,” she said.

For that reason, Ms Victoria said she supported drug and alcohol testing for politicians.

“Some of them take it too far,” she said.

Heidi Victoria appeared on the 3AW Sunday Morning program as a fill-in co-host for Heidi Murphy.

Picture by Getty Images / Scott Barbour