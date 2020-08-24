Former Premier Jeff Kennett blasts ‘grab for power’ by Daniel Andrews

Former Premier Jeff Kennett has branded the Victorian government’s bid to change legislation making it possible to extend the state of emergency for another year as a “grab for dictatorial power”.

An exasperated Mr Kennett told Tom Elliott the move, which the opposition has already said it will reject, would “destroy” Victoria.

“This just cannot be allowed to happen,” Mr Kennett said on 3AW Drive.

“I have never heard anything so outrageous in my life.

“We have got to appeal to the opposition and all the independent members in the upper house to reject, absolutely, this grab for dictatorial power because that is what it is.”

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)