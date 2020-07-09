Former Premier urges government to keep schools open, despite COVID-19

Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett has urged the government to keep schools open, despite the risk of coronavirus.

He told Neil Mitchell he was extremely concerned about the impact this year was having on young people.

Mr Kennett said any school that had an outbreak should be closed, cleaned and re-opened as quickly as possible.

But there shouldn’t be a blanket closure.

“We’ve got to manage this issue,” he said.

