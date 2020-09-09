Former premiers unite in push for world heritage status for a Victorian site

A campaign to win UNESCO world heritage recognition for a Victorian site has ramped up.

Former premiers Denis Napthine and John Brumby have joined forces to campaign for UNESCO recognition for the Victorian goldfields.

World heritage expert Barry Gamble, who helped win heritage listing for mining landscapes in Cornwall and West Devon, has also supported the bid.

Former premier Denis Napthine says UNESCO listing would give the goldfields the international recognition they deserve.

“There are still many people in the local area who don’t understand how significant that area was,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Having that world heritage listing really puts the place on the map locally and across the world, and there’s enormous benefit from that well into the future.

“It will attract millions of visitors, tourists and put dollars into the local community when we’re open again for business.”

The landmarks included in the world heritage bid have not yet been determined, but the site of the Eureka Stockade and mining exchanges in Bendigo and Ballarat may be featured.

