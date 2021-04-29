3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former principal backs national curriculum..

Former principal backs national curriculum shake-up

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Former principal backs national curriculum shake-up

Reading a clock and learning times tables won’t be taught to young students under proposed new changes to the national school curriculum.

And the shake-up has got the tick of approval from a former primary school principal.

“It’s really not about when we teach them, it’s when it gets used,” Adam Voigt told Tom Elliott.

“I like the idea of it still being taught, but putting it in front of them at a developmentally-appropriate time is a good idea.”

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332