Former principal backs national curriculum shake-up

Reading a clock and learning times tables won’t be taught to young students under proposed new changes to the national school curriculum.

And the shake-up has got the tick of approval from a former primary school principal.

“It’s really not about when we teach them, it’s when it gets used,” Adam Voigt told Tom Elliott.

“I like the idea of it still being taught, but putting it in front of them at a developmentally-appropriate time is a good idea.”

