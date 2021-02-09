Former spy tells all about life in the French secret service
A former French spy has opened up to Dee Dee about life in the secret service.
Jack Beaumont (not his real name) joined the military young and was a pilot transporting secret services officers in the Balkans when a back injury sidelined him.
“The guys I was transporting … they said to me ‘Why don’t you try to join us?’,” he told Dee Dee.
That’s how his thrilling career as a spy, which included multiple arrests, disguises, and all sorts of gadgets, began.
But it came at a cost.
“You will have to lie. You will have to manipulate. You will have to threaten people, to threaten their families … to do some coercion,” he said.
“One day you realise that your dark side has developed a bit too much.
“You look at yourself in the mirror and you think ‘I’m a monster’.”
Mr Beaumont joined Dee Dee to answer questions from 3AW listeners about his time in the secret service.
