Former spy tells all about life in the French secret service

A former French spy has opened up to Dee Dee about life in the secret service.

Jack Beaumont (not his real name) joined the military young and was a pilot transporting secret services officers in the Balkans when a back injury sidelined him.

“The guys I was transporting … they said to me ‘Why don’t you try to join us?’,” he told Dee Dee.

That’s how his thrilling career as a spy, which included multiple arrests, disguises, and all sorts of gadgets, began.

But it came at a cost.

“You will have to lie. You will have to manipulate. You will have to threaten people, to threaten their families … to do some coercion,” he said.

“One day you realise that your dark side has developed a bit too much.

“You look at yourself in the mirror and you think ‘I’m a monster’.”

Mr Beaumont joined Dee Dee to answer questions from 3AW listeners about his time in the secret service.

