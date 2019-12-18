Former Today show presenter casts his eye over the new program line-up

Image: Nine

The new Today show line-up was announced this morning, with a slew of changes coming to the Nine breakfast program in 2020.

Former Today show sports reporter Tony Jones, who left the program last month, has cast his eye over the line-up.

“It always seems to be this never-ending controversy about who is on the show and who’s not,” TJ said.

Allison Langdon will join Karl Stefanovic to host the show, with Perth reporter Tracey Vo joining the team as newsreader.

Tim Davies has been named as weather presenter, Brooke Boney will remain as entertainment reporter, and Alex Cullen will take up the sports presenter role previously held by Tony.

Tony praised the incoming weather presenter, who is replacing Steve Jacobs.

“Tim has been doing some great work on Weekend Today and also on the Today show weekday editions,” he said.

Meet your new 2020 TODAY team! #9Today https://t.co/6PJ8EYQkqV — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 17, 2019

The former Today show sports presenter also took the opportunity to clear up questions around the conditions under which he departed the program.

“I resigned from that post earlier in the year, despite what some newspaper reports would have you believe,” he said.

The new line up will take to the screens from January 6th.

On the weekends, Rebecca Maddern will join Richard Wilkins as Weekend Today hosts, with Lara Vella presenting news and Lauren Phillips presenting weather.

David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys will host TODAY Extra.

“A lot of changes there!,” TJ said.

Press PLAY below for more.